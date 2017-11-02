Moscow confirms preparations for Japanese top diplomat’s visit to Russia underway

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for the Japanese foreign minister’s visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Preparations for the Japanese foreign minister’s visit to Russia are underway," she said. "Mr. Kono is planned to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and take part in a meeting of the Russian-Japanese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues. We will later announce the details of the visit, including its date," she added.