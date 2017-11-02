Back to Main page
Russia’s FSB launches criminal investigation into three sabotage cases in Crimea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 12:41 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The National Anti-Terror Committee earlier reported that law enforcement authorities are following up the lead that the gas pipeline in Crimea had been blown up

SIMFEROPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for the Crimean Region has opened three criminal investigations based on suspicion of sabotage on the peninsula, the local FSB Directorate’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The investigative department of the local FSB Directorate has launched three criminal cases under Part 1 Article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code ‘Sabotage,’" the press service said.

Earlier reports quoted Crimean head Sergey Aksenov about breakdowns along two gas lines near Alushta on October 31 and November 1. In addition to that, a power tower had collapsed. However, gas supplies were renewed later.

Crimea and Sevastopol
