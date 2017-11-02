Russia’s FSB launches criminal investigation into three sabotage cases in Crimea

Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellitesScience & Space November 02, 12:08
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with TurkeyMilitary & Defense November 02, 9:24
Trump demands death penalty for Manhattan terror attack suspectWorld November 02, 8:50
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 8:44
Japan hopes for mutually acceptable solution to its territorial dispute with RussiaWorld November 02, 8:39
TASS photo exhibition in Moscow 'speaking to spectators in its own way'Society & Culture November 02, 8:22
Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 8:04
Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipelineBusiness & Economy November 01, 21:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SIMFEROPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for the Crimean Region has opened three criminal investigations based on suspicion of sabotage on the peninsula, the local FSB Directorate’s press service told TASS on Thursday.
"The investigative department of the local FSB Directorate has launched three criminal cases under Part 1 Article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code ‘Sabotage,’" the press service said.
Earlier reports quoted Crimean head Sergey Aksenov about breakdowns along two gas lines near Alushta on October 31 and November 1. In addition to that, a power tower had collapsed. However, gas supplies were renewed later.