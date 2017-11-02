Russia’s FSB launches criminal investigation into three sabotage cases in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for the Crimean Region has opened three criminal investigations based on suspicion of sabotage on the peninsula, the local FSB Directorate’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The investigative department of the local FSB Directorate has launched three criminal cases under Part 1 Article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code ‘Sabotage,’" the press service said.

Earlier reports quoted Crimean head Sergey Aksenov about breakdowns along two gas lines near Alushta on October 31 and November 1. In addition to that, a power tower had collapsed. However, gas supplies were renewed later.