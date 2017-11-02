Back to Main page
Moscow vows to do its utmost to find out truth about Syria’s Khan Shaykhun incident

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 12:46 UTC+3 SOCHI

The incident involving the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province left 84 people killed and more than 500 injured

SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Russia will make every effort to establish the truth about the April 4 incident in northwestern Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Russia has evidence terrorists used sarin in April attack on Khan Sheikhoun — diplomat

"The tragedy of events in Khan Shaykhun is as evident for us as for colleagues in Washington," the diplomat said. "Due to this reason and the dimension of this tragedy, we will make every effort to establish the truth."

"I believe that our American colleagues have unreasonably accused the government of the Syrian Arab Republic of using chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun on April 4," Ryabkov said.

The incident involving the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province killed 84 people and injured more than 500.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
