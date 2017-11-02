Moscow vows to do its utmost to find out truth about Syria’s Khan Shaykhun incident

Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Russia will make every effort to establish the truth about the April 4 incident in northwestern Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"The tragedy of events in Khan Shaykhun is as evident for us as for colleagues in Washington," the diplomat said. "Due to this reason and the dimension of this tragedy, we will make every effort to establish the truth."
"I believe that our American colleagues have unreasonably accused the government of the Syrian Arab Republic of using chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun on April 4," Ryabkov said.
The incident involving the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province killed 84 people and injured more than 500.