Moscow hopes Damascus will take part in Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi

KAZAN, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow expects the legitimate Syrian government to take part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, told reporters on Thursday.
"Of course," he said when asked whether representatives of Damascus will take part in the Congress.
"The issue at hand is an inclusive intra-Syrian national dialogue. Therefore, we proceed from the assumption that both those who support the current government and its opponents should take part in it. There are many various neutral forces as well."
"Our delegation visited Damascus, there was a substantive conversation with the president and the leadership. I believe, one way or another, all that is agreed with Syria’s legitimate government," the diplomat added.