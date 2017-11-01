Kremlin offers condolences to Americans over Manhattan terror attack

Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
TEHERAN, November 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin has called the terror attack in New York "inhuman."
"We express our condolences. This is a tragic, inhuman attack," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a truck driver ran over eight people in a pickup in New York. According to mass media reports, an immigrant from Uzbekistan living in Florida, identified as Saifullo Saipov, drove the vehicle. The authorities believe the man was acting intentionally and called it a terror attack.