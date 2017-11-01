Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin offers condolences to Americans over Manhattan terror attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 15:50 UTC+3

At least eight people were killed when a box truck deliberately drove onto a bike path in Manhattan on November 1

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

TEHERAN, November 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin has called the terror attack in New York "inhuman."

"We express our condolences. This is a tragic, inhuman attack," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a truck driver ran over eight people in a pickup in New York. According to mass media reports, an immigrant from Uzbekistan living in Florida, identified as Saifullo Saipov, drove the vehicle. The authorities believe the man was acting intentionally and called it a terror attack.

Read also

Truck plows into crowd in New York in apparent terror attack

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
4
Senators can recommend Russian companies to refrain from advertising in Twitter
5
World Sambo Championship 2017 in Sochi to see new record of global participants
6
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
7
Putin arrives in Tehran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама