Trump’s demands to amend Iran nuclear deal unrealistic — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia considers demands to change the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program put forward by US President Donald Trump unrealistic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the RT TV channel on Wednesday.
"I believe the demands on (the Iranian) agreement put forward by the US president recently are unrealistic," Ryabkov said. "Many officials in the US administration have an erroneous idea that it is possible to add something to the agreement. That’s impossible. We held negotiations on the document for 12 years."