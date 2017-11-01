Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump’s demands to amend Iran nuclear deal unrealistic — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Many officials in the US administration have an erroneous idea that it is possible to add something to the agreement, the Russian deputy foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Diplomat comments on Trump’s possible withdrawal from Iran nuke deal

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia considers demands to change the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program put forward by US President Donald Trump unrealistic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the RT TV channel on Wednesday.

"I believe the demands on (the Iranian) agreement put forward by the US president recently are unrealistic," Ryabkov said. "Many officials in the US administration have an erroneous idea that it is possible to add something to the agreement. That’s impossible. We held negotiations on the document for 12 years."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
4
Senators can recommend Russian companies to refrain from advertising in Twitter
5
World Sambo Championship 2017 in Sochi to see new record of global participants
6
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
7
Putin arrives in Tehran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама