Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Congress of Syrian People should engage all ethnic and religious groups — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 15:39 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Establishing the Congress of the Syrian People is aimed at expanding the range of participants in the settlement process by engaging tribes, ethnic and religious groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The idea to convene a Congress of the Syrian People, or the Congress for National Dialogue, is aimed at taking the next step to expand the range of the Syrian participants in the settlement process by engaging representatives of tribes, as well as of ethnic and religious groups residing in the country," the Russian top diplomat added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
2
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’
3
Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future
4
Russia's new medium-airlift military transport aircraft to make its first flight in 2023
5
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
6
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
7
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама