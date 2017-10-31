Congress of Syrian People should engage all ethnic and religious groups — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Establishing the Congress of the Syrian People is aimed at expanding the range of participants in the settlement process by engaging tribes, ethnic and religious groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The idea to convene a Congress of the Syrian People, or the Congress for National Dialogue, is aimed at taking the next step to expand the range of the Syrian participants in the settlement process by engaging representatives of tribes, as well as of ethnic and religious groups residing in the country," the Russian top diplomat added.