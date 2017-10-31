Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PM Medvedev begins his visit to China with focus on energy and agriculture

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 6:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko, Medvedev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang will hold the 22nd regular meeting of heads of government of the two countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will begin a two-day visit to China on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will meet with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping and hold intergovernmental negotiations, which will result in signing a package of documents on cooperation in the energy sector and agriculture.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko, on November 1, Medvedev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang will hold the 22nd regular meeting of heads of government of the two countries. The Russian delegation will include First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Deputy Prime Ministers Olga Golodets, Arkady Dvorkovich, Yury Trutnev; Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoi, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Communications and Mass Media Minister Nikolai Nikiforov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev and Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Galushka.

"The Prime Minister will talk about trade and economic relations, investment cooperation, humanitarian ties with the General Secretary," Prikhodko said. "We expect that our colleagues will share with us the outcome of the XIX Congress of the Communist Party of China," Prikhodko noted. He added that for the Russian is "interested in what processes the Chinese partners plan for transforming the economy."

"During the visit, a memorandum of understanding between Novatek and the People's Bank of China is planned, including the Arctic LNG-2 project, as well as strategic cooperation agreement between Novatek and the China National Petroleum Corporation," he said.

Arctic LNG-2 is the second Novatek project for production of liquefied natural gas in addition to Yamal LNG. The company is considering the possibility of building a new LNG plant on the Gydan Peninsula, gas for liquefaction will come from the Utrenny oil and gas condensate field.

According to Prikhodko, a program for developing cooperation in the field of space activities between Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration for 2018-2022 will be signed, as well as a framework loan agreement between Vnesheconombank and the Export-Import Bank of China.

He added that Russia and China expect to sign a number of documents on the development of interregional cooperation, including agreement between Republic of Karelia and Fujian province.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian president lays flowers to Wall of Sorrow in Moscow
2
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
3
Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to China
4
Putin to meet with Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents on November 1
5
Press review: Russia eyes partial Syria pullout and Rosneft freezes Black Sea oil project
6
Russian Navy to present updated charts of seas around Antarctica by yearend
7
Russia expects Latin American countries to support its Expo 2025 bid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама