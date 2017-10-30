Russian diplomat, Iraqi Shia leader’s envoy discuss Kurdistan

Some 4,000 volunteers pass Russian language training to work at 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 30, 20:09
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The situation around Iraqi Kurdistan was in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special representative for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Musili, the Representative of the Najaf Supreme religious authority in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The sides discussed the situation in Iraq in the light of efforts to exterminate the seat of international terrorism and stabilize the situation in that country, as well as developments around Kurdish autonomy," the ministry said.
"The Russian side confirmed the consistent position in support of unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, stressed the importance of reaching lasting intra-Iraqi concord via inclusive dialogue in the interests of all political forces and ethnic and religious groups in the country," the ministry stressed.
The meeting was initiated by Mohammed Al-Musili.