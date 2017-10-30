Russian authorities have no wish to persecute cultural figures at all costs — Putin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian authorities have "no wish to persecute cultural figures at all costs," President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

"Let us treat everyone equally. We have no wish to crack down on anyone and persecute anyone at all costs," he said. "However, we all should abide by laws no matter what our profession is," Putin added.

While talking about the case of theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, the president said: "Is he a politician? Is he being persecuted over some political stance? This unfortunate case is actually related to finances."