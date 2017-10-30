Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian authorities have no wish to persecute cultural figures at all costs — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin said that "we all should abide by laws no matter what our profession is"

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Moscow court prolongs house arrest for director Serebrennikov

Director Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics, says Russian minister

Kremlin says director Serebrennikov received $1.1 million

Kremlin keeps close watch on producer Serebrennikov's case

Court slaps house arrest on stage director Serebrennikov accused of embezzling $1.1mln

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian authorities have "no wish to persecute cultural figures at all costs," President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

"Let us treat everyone equally. We have no wish to crack down on anyone and persecute anyone at all costs," he said. "However, we all should abide by laws no matter what our profession is," Putin added.

While talking about the case of theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, the president said: "Is he a politician? Is he being persecuted over some political stance? This unfortunate case is actually related to finances."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
2
Russian Navy hydrographers discover 11 islands in Arctic over past 5 years
3
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
4
Russian envoy says Assad seeking out new roads to national reconciliation
5
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
6
FSB thwarts attempt to pass classified information to foreign intelligence service
7
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама