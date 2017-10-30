Putin says law on mass public events may be amended

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The law on holding mass public events in Russia may be amended, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Monday.

The Russian leader noted that the freedoms should be guaranteed in the country and there is also the need to analyze practice of law enforcement agencies and judicial system and make certain amendments.

"Unfortunately, some groups of protesters or organizers of these events often exacerbate the situation themselves on purpose to draw attention," Putin noted.

"We understand that in today’s situation, to announce one’s position and criticize the authorities, starting with municipal and ending with federal authorities, it is enough to ensure information space in the Internet and mass media outlets," he noted.

Apparently, the authorities are unwilling to let these protests be held in the central parts of cities, he acknowledged. "But it is also wrong to deliberately impede the normal life of a megapolis, blocking the streets and triggering aggression on purpose or acting in an aggressive way."

The president said it is necessary to work with both sides of the process "in the most careful way." "Let’s look, think and do something that would do good for our civil society and in the final end to the whole country and all citizens," Putin said.