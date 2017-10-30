Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says law on mass public events may be amended

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time Putin noted that "some groups of protesters or organizers of these events often exacerbate the situation themselves"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The law on holding mass public events in Russia may be amended, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Monday.

The Russian leader noted that the freedoms should be guaranteed in the country and there is also the need to analyze practice of law enforcement agencies and judicial system and make certain amendments.

Read also

Russian court sentences March protest participant to 2.5 years in jail

Moscow slams West’s reaction to Russian protests as part of long-planned campaign

Kremlin evaluating activism of Russian protests’ participants

Lavrov slams West’s reaction to protests across Russia as usual double-standards

Kremlin airs its views on 'mass protests' in Russia

"Unfortunately, some groups of protesters or organizers of these events often exacerbate the situation themselves on purpose to draw attention," Putin noted.

"We understand that in today’s situation, to announce one’s position and criticize the authorities, starting with municipal and ending with federal authorities, it is enough to ensure information space in the Internet and mass media outlets," he noted.

Apparently, the authorities are unwilling to let these protests be held in the central parts of cities, he acknowledged. "But it is also wrong to deliberately impede the normal life of a megapolis, blocking the streets and triggering aggression on purpose or acting in an aggressive way."

The president said it is necessary to work with both sides of the process "in the most careful way." "Let’s look, think and do something that would do good for our civil society and in the final end to the whole country and all citizens," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
2
Putin says foreign agents’ number among NGOs significantly drops
3
Putin stresses no deep enmity in society exists, but certain flare-ups must be dealt with
4
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
5
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
6
Northern Arctic University hosts WorldSkill Russia qualifying tournament
7
Russian rescuers arrive in Spitsbergen to help in missing helicopter search
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама