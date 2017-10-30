Putin says establishing presidential council on pardons could be looked into

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The issue of establishing a presidential council on pardoning could be looked at after thorough analysis of what has been practiced in this sphere in the recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We could look at reviving the council [on pardoning]. It is necessary to analyze the practices of the recent years and make this decision without hurry," he said at a meeting of the presidential human rights council, commenting on the relevant initiative of acclaimed human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva.

He stressed that it is a task for all times to improve the institution of pardoning. He reminded that the current pardoning procedure had been established back in 2002. "It was a time of hard trials for Russia’s statehood and bloody developments in the North Caucasus," he said, adding that such "more administrative" pardoning procedure was appropriate at that period.