Putin says establishing presidential council on pardons could be looked into

Northern Arctic University hosts WorldSkill Russia qualifying tournamentBusiness & Economy October 30, 18:07
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western PacificMilitary & Defense October 30, 17:39
Putin says foreign agents’ number among NGOs significantly dropsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 16:23
Fans, FIFA delegations snap up 60% of Moscow’s hotel suites for World Cup 2018Sport October 30, 16:01
Russian teenager caught with explosive device in Oslo sentenced to nine months behind barsWorld October 30, 15:46
Russian tennis chief says Maria Sharapova fit to enter WTA Top-10 next seasonSport October 30, 15:08
Russia to hand 3D model of Palmyra to Syria at St. Petersburg cultural forumSociety & Culture October 30, 15:06
Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate HalloweenSociety & Culture October 30, 14:27
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in NovemberMilitary & Defense October 30, 14:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The issue of establishing a presidential council on pardoning could be looked at after thorough analysis of what has been practiced in this sphere in the recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We could look at reviving the council [on pardoning]. It is necessary to analyze the practices of the recent years and make this decision without hurry," he said at a meeting of the presidential human rights council, commenting on the relevant initiative of acclaimed human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva.
He stressed that it is a task for all times to improve the institution of pardoning. He reminded that the current pardoning procedure had been established back in 2002. "It was a time of hard trials for Russia’s statehood and bloody developments in the North Caucasus," he said, adding that such "more administrative" pardoning procedure was appropriate at that period.