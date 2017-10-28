Ban on RT, Sputnik ads prompts to suspect US spy services’ pressure on business

BUENOS AIRES, October 28. /TASS/. Twitter’s decision to remove all advertising from the accounts of RT channel and Sputnik information agency leads up to suspicions about U.S. spy services pressure on private business, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson, Maria Zakharova said here on Friday.

She arrived in Buenos Aires for the first-ever consultations of the heads of press services of the Russia and Argentine Foreign Ministers.

"Twitter didn’t present any evidence that would motivate the decision it has taken," Zakharova said.

"There’s a feeling there’s no evidence whatsoever and we’re dealing here with blunt pressure the U.S. spy agencies are exerting on private business," she said.

She indicated along with it that Twitter was not a mere private company. "It’s a company operating in the media sphere and possessing a huge amount of information of private character, not only on U.S. citizens but on people in many other countries," Zakharova said.

"In other words, these are the things that call for more intensive international attention to the situation," she said.

Twitter executives said earlier that the decision to remove advertising from the RT and Sputnik pages had been taken pending verification of reports on the 2016 U.S. election and the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence agencies that RT and Sputnik had made attempts to interfere in the electoral process on behalf of Russian leadership.