Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ban on RT, Sputnik ads prompts to suspect US spy services’ pressure on business

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 28, 3:31 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Twitter executives said earlier that the decision to remove advertising from the RT and Sputnik pages had been taken pending verification of reports on the 2016 U.S. election

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 28. /TASS/. Twitter’s decision to remove all advertising from the accounts of RT channel and Sputnik information agency leads up to suspicions about U.S. spy services pressure on private business, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson, Maria Zakharova said here on Friday.

She arrived in Buenos Aires for the first-ever consultations of the heads of press services of the Russia and Argentine Foreign Ministers.

"Twitter didn’t present any evidence that would motivate the decision it has taken," Zakharova said.

"There’s a feeling there’s no evidence whatsoever and we’re dealing here with blunt pressure the U.S. spy agencies are exerting on private business," she said.

She indicated along with it that Twitter was not a mere private company. "It’s a company operating in the media sphere and possessing a huge amount of information of private character, not only on U.S. citizens but on people in many other countries," Zakharova said.

"In other words, these are the things that call for more intensive international attention to the situation," she said.

Twitter executives said earlier that the decision to remove advertising from the RT and Sputnik pages had been taken pending verification of reports on the 2016 U.S. election and the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence agencies that RT and Sputnik had made attempts to interfere in the electoral process on behalf of Russian leadership.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
North Korea can develop nukes without testing them, expert says
4
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
5
Submarine defense: Russian subs posing Pacific threat to US Navy
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама