Russian Foreign Ministry urges western media to stop Eastern Goutha siege insinuations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 19:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow is urging Western media to end their propaganda campaign over an allegedly catastrophic humanitarian situation in Eastern Goutha, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We’ve taken note of a biased report on Britain’s TV channel 4 News of October 24, entitled 3.5 Million People in Syria Living in Besieged Areas. The report claimed the humanitarian situation in Eastern Goutha was disastrous," the Foreign Ministry said. In the social networks the same article is available under the hashtag AssadBesiegesGoutha.

"It is nakedly clear that such a media fake is a new element of the ongoing propaganda campaign expected to make people think this suburb of Damascus is experiencing real famine. The report claims that the Syrian authorities allegedly induce a humanitarian disaster, thereby punishing defiant civilian population," the Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow is certain that "the final purpose of such insinuations by Western media is to make the Syrian army put on hold its efforts to wipe out pockets of armed resistance by the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) in Eastern Goutha and to open the area to external forces."

"This aim looks particularly obvious against the backdrop of the terrorists’ waning ability to go ahead with resistance," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are urging the Western mass media, including the British television channel 4 News, to stop the disinformation campaign targeted against Syria’s legitimate authorities and the people of that country. We demand once again double standards in covering the situation in Syria be brought to an end and close attention be paid to the disastrous humanitarian situation in the just-liberated Raqqa," the Foreign Ministry said.

