Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator warns of possible use of force following Catalan independence declaration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 17:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring republic's independence from Spain

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The return to the use of force is possible following the Catalan parliament’s adoption of a declaration of independence, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said.

Read also

Catalonia declares independence

"It seems the game of nerves with an unpredictable outcome has begun, when the return to the use of force is possible," he wrote on Facebook. "I believe that both parties have made mistakes, and now their willingness to come to terms is less than a week ago, when there were preconditions for achieving agreements," the senior Russian senator added.

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. Rounds of applause broke out in the chamber after the results of the vote had been announced.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Catalonia crisis

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

The Catalan authorities insist that the plebiscite was held legitimately, while they only delayed the declaration of independence for a few weeks in order to make one last attempt to build dialogue with Madrid.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Catalonia declares independence
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia’s conclusions totally ignored in OPCW-UN JIM reports on Syria — foreign ministry
5
Russian Foreign Ministry urges western media to stop Eastern Goutha siege insinuations
6
Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competition
7
Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама