Russian senator warns of possible use of force following Catalan independence declaration

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The return to the use of force is possible following the Catalan parliament’s adoption of a declaration of independence, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said.

"It seems the game of nerves with an unpredictable outcome has begun, when the return to the use of force is possible," he wrote on Facebook. "I believe that both parties have made mistakes, and now their willingness to come to terms is less than a week ago, when there were preconditions for achieving agreements," the senior Russian senator added.

Earlier on Friday, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. Rounds of applause broke out in the chamber after the results of the vote had been announced.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Catalonia’s declaration of independence, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Catalonia crisis

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

The Catalan authorities insist that the plebiscite was held legitimately, while they only delayed the declaration of independence for a few weeks in order to make one last attempt to build dialogue with Madrid.