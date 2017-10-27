Russian State Duma congratulates Ukraine on 73rd anniversary of liberation from Nazis

Russia to minimize effects of US sanctions — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 11:39
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The State Duma adopted a decision "On congratulating the Ukrainian people on the 73rd anniversary of liberation from the Nazi invaders" at a Friday meeting and simultaneously denounced nationalist parades and a ban of the St. George Ribbon in present-day Kiev. United Russia MP Dmitry Belik submitted the document for the chamber’s review.
The statement reiterates that 3.9 mln civilians were killed by Nazis and their collaborators during the Third Reich’s occupation of the country in World War II, both in 180 concentration camps and in over 400 ghettos. The statement further noted that "824,000 Soviet soldiers and officers from all nationalities in the USSR heroically died in combat fighting to liberate Ukraine."
That said, the MPs denounced "torch-lit processions glorifying the Nazis and their collaborators, and legislation outlawing the symbol of Victory-the St. George Ribbon." In addition, the lawmakers thoroughly condemned the "attacks over the ‘Immortal Regiment’ [action], other acts that completely distort the essence of the events that had occurred in 1941-1945, and insult the memory of (our) fathers and grandfathers who gave their lives for the peace in Ukraine." "History is being misrepresented under the deliberate connivance and support from official Kiev," the statement says.
"The State Duma members, representatives of nations that defeated Nazi Germany, congratulate the citizens of fraternal Ukraine on the 73rd anniversary of its liberation from the German Nazi invaders and express hope that the eternal memory of this great feat of our forefathers will forever remain in the hearts of the Russian and Ukrainian people," the document concludes.