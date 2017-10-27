Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s UN envoy tells US to abstain from comments on Assad’s future

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 0:55 UTC+3 UN

"Time will show if someone has the future or not," the diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, on Thursday warned the United States against comments on the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family.

"I think that we should not make predictions on anyone’s future. Time will show if someone has the future or not," Nebenzya said after the UN Security Council session on Syria.

The comment was made in response to a statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said Washington "wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar al-Assad in the government."

"It is our view and I have said this many times as well that we do not believe that there is a future for the Assad regime and Assad family," he continued. "The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end."

French envoy Francois Delatre, who chairs the UN Security Council this month, refrained from making any comments on the US top diplomat’s statement. Instead, he said that the Security Council members have shown unity on the Syrian issue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and Sputnik
2
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroad
3
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
4
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
5
Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coast
6
Russian planemaker Sukhoi may start exporting jets to Africa in 2019
7
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама