Diplomat says NATO did not provide any evidence of Russia’s support for Taliban movement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 15:40 UTC+3

No documents were provided. Only words, Zamir Kabulov said

BRUSSELS, October 26. /TASS/. NATO has not provided any documentary evidence that would prove its accusations of Russia in alleged support for Afghanistan’s Taliban movement, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov, who took part in a Russia - NATO Council meeting, said on Thursday, responding to a TASS question.

"No documents were provided. Only words," he said.

"We also asked our NATO partners about unidentified helicopters observed over Afghanistan, but did not get any answer," the diplomat noted.

