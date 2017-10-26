Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hands note of protest to US over removed consular archives

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 13:46 UTC+3

Consular archives are inviolable under international treaties, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia has lodged a note of protest to the US Embassy in Moscow over the removed archives of Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, the note of protest was sent in response to all these steps, it was handed over to the US Embassy and our statements were repeated in Washington," the diplomat said.

Read also

US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate

Washington’s steps violate the 1964 Consular Convention between the Soviet Union and the United States, under which consular archives are inviolable at any time and regardless of their location, she said.

The diplomat also cited the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which also underlines that in the event of the temporary or permanent closure of a consular post, the receiving state shall "respect and protect the consular premises, together with the property of the consular post and the consular archives."

However, Washington violated all these rules, Zakharova stressed. "Apparently, by its steps the Americans undermine the foundation of a legal framework of diplomatic and consular relations."

Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in the US said that the US authorities had not allowed Russian diplomats to take the consular archives from the Consulate-General in San Francisco, which was shut down by the US on September 2. The US authorities packed the archives themselves, bringing them to Washington. On October 23, these documents were handed over to the Russian Embassy.

Russia gets ready for suing US over diplomatic property

Moscow is pushing ahead with preparations for taking Washington to court over illegal actions taken in relation to Russian diplomatic property, Zakharova said.

"Russia is pushing ahead with preparations for filing a lawsuit not so much against as over illegal and unacceptable actions concerning diplomatic property in the territory of the United States," she said. "Specifics may get clear when the corresponding legal organizations, structures and partners have been selected to address this issue on the merits. At this phase the whole package of questions is in the analysis phase."

Read also

Moscow considers engaging White&Case as attorney in legal battle for diplomatic property

Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting ties

Lavrov demands to return seized Russian diplomatic property

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US

"As far as official information is concerned, we will keep briefing you. At this point I cannot say anything more specific," Zakharova added.

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York, which Russia had been using on lease terms. The two first facilities on the list are Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow has interpreted the seizure of its assets as an openly hostile act sand urged the US authorities to urgently return them.

Speaking at a news conference in Xiamen, China, on September 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to take the case over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property to a US court. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov later said that the work on the lawsuit was in progress and it would be filed in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skies
2
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
3
Diplomat says NATO did not provide any evidence of Russia’s support for Taliban movement
4
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
5
Official ball of Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be presented on November 9
6
Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’
7
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroad
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама