Kremlin slams Kiev’s baseless claims against Chechen head of ‘trying to murder’ Rada MP

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted allegations against head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov whom Kiev accuses of attempting to murder Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk of the Radical Party.
"As always, Kiev hurls hysterical unfounded accusations not only at Ramzan Kadyrov, but against almost against anyone who has any position in Moscow," Peskov said. "This is just another outburst of hatred against Russia that has been plaguing Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman added.
Adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Varchenko earlier alleged that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov was interested in carrying out an attempt on Mosiychuk’s life.
According to media reports, earlier on Wednesday, an explosion rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, near the Espresso TV studio, as Mosiychuk was walking out of the building after having participated in a TV program. As a result of the explosion, one of the lawmaker’s bodyguards and a passerby were killed, while Mosiychuk himself suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to detectives, unidentified individuals planted a bomb in a parked motorcycle.