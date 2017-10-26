Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin slams Kiev’s baseless claims against Chechen head of ‘trying to murder’ Rada MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is just another manifestation of hatred against Russia that has been affecting Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted allegations against head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov whom Kiev accuses of attempting to murder Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk of the Radical Party.

Read also

Kiev blast death toll rises to two

"As always, Kiev hurls hysterical unfounded accusations not only at Ramzan Kadyrov, but against almost against anyone who has any position in Moscow," Peskov said. "This is just another outburst of hatred against Russia that has been plaguing Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Varchenko earlier alleged that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov was interested in carrying out an attempt on Mosiychuk’s life.

According to media reports, earlier on Wednesday, an explosion rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, near the Espresso TV studio, as Mosiychuk was walking out of the building after having participated in a TV program. As a result of the explosion, one of the lawmaker’s bodyguards and a passerby were killed, while Mosiychuk himself suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to detectives, unidentified individuals planted a bomb in a parked motorcycle.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists
2
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
3
Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year
4
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold
5
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
6
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
7
GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама