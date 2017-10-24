Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s UN envoy calls UN Security Council vote on Syria mission ‘orchestrated show’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 23:10 UTC+3 UN

During Tuesday’s Security Council session, Russia vetoed the US-initiated draft resolution on the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) to investigate chemical accidents in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

© AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

UN, October 24. /TASS/. The UN Security Council vote on extending the mandate of a UN mission investigating chemical attacks in Syria was "an orchestrated show," Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya said after the vote on Tuesday.

Read also

UN Security Council rejects Russia’s proposal to reschedule vote on Syria

During Tuesday’s UN Security Council session, Russia vetoed the US-initiated draft resolution on the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) established by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate chemical accidents in Syria. The mission’s mandate expires on November 17.

"It is entertaining to see a number of delegations, not just one of them, making ready-made statements condemning the use of veto by certain countries. Did they know in advance that we were going to use the veto right today? This only confirms that today we witnessed an orchestrated show which had only one purpose - to put one nation in the pillory," he said.

The Russian envoy said he regretted that the authors of the resolution "have chosen the path of confrontation and controversy in the Security Council."

"However, it is evident that those who requested holding this session knew beforehand how the situation would unfold, and that their goals were totally different from what they claimed in their speeches," Nebenzya said.

The Russian diplomat said the vote was "senseless," because it "in no way affected the future" of the mission.

Nebenzya called on his Security Council partners to wait for the UN mission’s final report, due on October 26. The document is expected to carry the mission’s conclusions regarding the April 4 chemical incident in the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun.

"We will again raise the issue of extending the JIM mandate once the report is delivered and carefully discussed by the UN Security Council. We will see how the JIM mandate should look like to enable an unbiased and professional work and to prevent sessions like this one in the future," he said.

The Russian envoy reiterated that Russia favors a thorough investigation of every chemical incident in Syria and believes that those responsible must be brought to justice. "In fact, this is what we are trying to achieve," he said.

 

Russian veto

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution extending the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism’s mandate in Syria for another year.

Along with Russia, Bolivia voted against the US-initiated document. Kazakhstan and China abstained.

Before the voting, Russia asked to postpone discussion of the matter to November 7 to see the mission’s report on the probe into the Khan Shaykhun incident of April 4. But the proposal was rejected by the majority of the Security Council members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
4
Russian defense official reveals which military districts will get cutting-edge fighters
5
Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader
6
Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia
7
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама