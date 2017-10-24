Back to Main page
US guided by own interests when venturing early voting on OPCW-UN mandate — Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 21:21 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The United States was guided by its own interests when venturing early voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution extending the mandate of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On October 24, the United Nations Security Council held voting on a US-initiated draft resolution envisaging a hasty extension of JIM’s mandate before this structure issues a progress report for the past year," the ministry said.

"The Americans have ventured the early voting athwart the elementary logic and the traditional algorithm of the Security Council’s actions. They were obviously guided by their own considerations that are a far cry from JIN’s tasks."

Russia's plan

Moscow will offer a plan of further steps concerning the mandate of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism in Syria only after it sees JIM’s progress report for the previous year, the Russian diplomats stated. 

Earlier in the day, Moscow blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution extending JIM’s mandate.

"Russia has always been in favor of systemic and methodical work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism," the ministry stressed. "A JIM report is to be issued soon. We will study it thoroughly and will offer a plan of further steps after that."

Реклама