Russia ready to boost dialogue with ASEAN — defense minister

CLARK /Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow is willing to boost dialogue within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We are willing to boost dialogue within the organization and implement the decisions made at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi in order to strengthen strategic partnership in every field, including military cooperation,’ he said addressing the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the ASEAN member states and dialogue partners.

In this connection, Shoigu thanked his counterparts who had participated in the first meeting of defense ministers of Russia and ASEAN members, which took place in Moscow in April 2016. "We had fruitful discussions that allowed us to bring our positions closer together and exchange views on key issues concerning security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian defense minister said.

According to Shoigu, the principles drawn up for building inter-state relations include "non-participation in any blocs, equal and indivisible security, non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, peaceful resolution of disputes and strict compliance with international law."

Shoigu also congratulated his ASEAN counterparts on the 50th anniversary of the organization, saying that "the ten-member organization has been strengthening its position on the international stage with each passing year."

"We consider ASEAN to be one of the most successful regional organizations, which attracts various multilateral unions, particularly those including world powers," the Russian defense minister concluded.