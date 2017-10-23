Kremlin: Russian electoral system reform not discussed

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The issue of reforming the Russian electoral system has not been discussed yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He thus commented on the information provided by the RBC that the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights had prepared a report on the September 10 election results for the president. The document proposes a number of changes in the electoral system, such as abatement of the municipal filter, specification of grounds for early votes and establishment of voter personal accounts.

"There are a lot of talks on further development and improvement of the electoral system in the country: this is an absolutely normal process. People are voicing their opinions and forwarding initiatives. However, there are no practical talks yet, and no decisions have been taken," Peskov said.

He added that the Kremlin has not received yet applications with these proposals from the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.