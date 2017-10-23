No counterterrorism cooperation with US yet, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to maintain dialogue on combating terrorism with the United States, but there is no one in Washington to discuss this issue with yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Countering Terrorism, Oleg Syromolotov, said on Monday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

"Unfortunately, there is no counterterrorism cooperation with the US yet. We express our willingness, and they say that ‘yes, we will appoint people," Syromolotov noted. "However, actually, there is no one to discuss this issue with. You know that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov meets with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon. There are no other appointed officials."

"I, for one, have no counterpart I could meet with," he added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister expressed the hope that the dialogue with the United States on Syria would continue. "We hope that cooperation between military officials on Syria, which is underway, will continue. Consultations are held," he said.