No counterterrorism cooperation with US yet, Russian diplomat says

Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorialsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:26
Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meshkov appointed as ambassador to FranceRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:03
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:01
Kaspersky Lab offers source code for independent analysisBusiness & Economy October 23, 14:46
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 14:34
Russian companies plan to widen business operations in IraqBusiness & Economy October 23, 14:32
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 13:51
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, IraqRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 13:43
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs hostWorld October 23, 13:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to maintain dialogue on combating terrorism with the United States, but there is no one in Washington to discuss this issue with yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Countering Terrorism, Oleg Syromolotov, said on Monday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.
"Unfortunately, there is no counterterrorism cooperation with the US yet. We express our willingness, and they say that ‘yes, we will appoint people," Syromolotov noted. "However, actually, there is no one to discuss this issue with. You know that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov meets with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon. There are no other appointed officials."
"I, for one, have no counterpart I could meet with," he added.
The Russian deputy foreign minister expressed the hope that the dialogue with the United States on Syria would continue. "We hope that cooperation between military officials on Syria, which is underway, will continue. Consultations are held," he said.