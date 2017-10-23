Back to Main page
Russian PM to discuss economic, humanitarian cooperation with Cypriot president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 3:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Cypriot president will make a visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. His meeting with the Russian leader is scheduled to take place on October 24

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday, the Russian government’s press service said in a statement.

"The Russian prime minister and Nicos Anastasiades will discuss pressing issues concerning trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Cyprus," the statement reads.

The Cypriot president will make a visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. His meeting with the Russian leader is scheduled to take place on October 24.

Medvedev last met with Anastasiades on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting held in Mongolia’s capital of Ulaanbaatar in July 2016. Their previous meeting had been held during the Cypriot president’s visit to Russia in February 2015.

On October 17, Anastasiades participated in the eleventh annual gala evening dubbed Russia-Cyprus, held at the presidential palace in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Anastasiades on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. At the meeting, the Russian top diplomat confirmed that Moscow supported efforts to unify Cyprus based on United Nations decisions. Besides, Lavrov and Anastasiades discussed prospects for bilateral relations between Russia and Cyprus, expressing mutual interest in maintaining political dialogue, and also exchanged views on pressing global issues.

