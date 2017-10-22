Fuss around IAEA inspections of Iranian military facilities contrived - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Certain countries substitute notions in talks on expanding inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Iranian military facilities creating contrived fuss around the issue. However, Russia says that the IAEA is not authorized to carry out such inspections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"I would like to say absolutely clear and directly that acquiring some false topicality the theme of the IAEA work on Section T (about Iran’s military facilities - TASS) of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) over the Iran nuclear program has no topicality for us although it is a talking point now," he said.

In particular, Moscow says that the IAEA "has not been authorized to carry out such inspections and cannot be tasked because Section T highlights the issues out of the agency’s competence," Ryabkov said.

"Nevertheless, we can hear another thing. As in the issue of the Iran missile program, some of our counterparts prefer to call black white and vice versa," the high-ranking diplomat said. "We cannot get them to understand this evident logic and obvious truth."

"Since they are insisting, we say if you cannot do without discussions on the theme, it should be raised at the Joint Commission when the next session is convened," Ryabkov said.

If the other participants are eager to discuss the issue, Moscow "will be ready to discuss it" presenting its stance, he said.

JPCOA and US

On July 14, 2015, Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) reached a deal on Iran’s nuclear program. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated for exerting pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US blacklisted the IRGC as an organization supporting terrorism. Donald Trump refused to confirm Iran observed the agreement on the nuclear program and promised changes to the document.