Lavrov, Tillerson may meet on sidelines of APEC meeting in Vietnam - deputy minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may have a meeting during the APEC summit (November 8-10, 2017) in Vietnam, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.
"We hope another opportunity for such a meeting could be at the APEC summit in early November," he said, adding the meeting would touch upon the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.