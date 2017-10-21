Trump's refusal to confirm Iran complies with JCPOA is irresponsible - deputy minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The refusal of the US President Donald Trump to confirm Iran observes the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program is irresponsible, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.

"We watched with great regret the positive dynamics of the agreement’s fulfilment has not secured the US President Donald Trump from failing to confirm to the Congress Iran was observing its part of the deal," he said. "In our opinion, it is an irresponsible decision not only regarding the plan itself, but regarding the entire international community.".