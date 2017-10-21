Back to Main page
US uncertain about meeting of Iran and Sextet joint commission - deputy foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 21, 11:00 updated at: October 21, 12:28 UTC+3

The US is not ready yet to organize a joint meeting between Iran and the Sextet, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The US is not ready yet to organize a joint meeting between Iran and the Sextet (the P5 +1), Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on sidelines of the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.

"For organizing a joint commission it is necessary to outline basic issues, but our American counterparts from the US have not decided yet what topic this joint commission should discuss," he said.

"Now is the time when the participants would analyze and consider the recent claims from the US president [Donald Trump] regarding JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), as the situation following them has aggravated greatly," he said, adding though the US had not announced withdrawing from JCPOA, Trump’s claims make doubt the country’s participation in the deal.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US blacklisted the IRGC as an organization supporting terrorism.
