US uncertain about meeting of Iran and Sextet joint commission - deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The US is not ready yet to organize a joint meeting between Iran and the Sextet (the P5 +1), Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on sidelines of the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.
"For organizing a joint commission it is necessary to outline basic issues, but our American counterparts from the US have not decided yet what topic this joint commission should discuss," he said.
"Now is the time when the participants would analyze and consider the recent claims from the US president [Donald Trump] regarding JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), as the situation following them has aggravated greatly," he said, adding though the US had not announced withdrawing from JCPOA, Trump’s claims make doubt the country’s participation in the deal.