Girl exempted from Russia family in Estonia returned to parents

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Estonia’s Child Protection Service has returned the Russian girl Isabella to her parents, Anatoly Gazarian and Anna Mikhailova, both of them citizens of the Russian Federation, Senator Yelena Mizulina who filed a query with the Russian Foreign Ministry over the situation earlier said on Friday.

Anna and Isabella are heading for Moscow by a train that is scheduled to arrive Saturday morning.

"I’m glad everything has ended well and the child is once again with her beloved parents," Mizulina said. "The family are yet to get settled in Russia but the main thing is that they’ve gotten their child back."

"The parents went through the ordeal very courageously," her press service quoted her.

Mizulina said Anna Mikhailova had an apartment in Moscow. Anatoly Gazarian would stay in Estonia for the time being.

Diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Estonia told TASS earlier a court in Tallinn passed a ruling on July 14 to exempt Gazarian and Mikhailova’s eight-year-old daughter for a period of three months.

Lawyer Violetta Volkova said the Child Protection Service pressed for exemption of the child claiming Isabella’s stay with her parents was in danger because of old tapestry on the walls of the apartment. She believed however that the true reason for the motion was the family’s plans to return to Russia.

Anatoly is a pensioner and Anna is on disability. Their combined income of 460 euro per month was not enough for a redecoration of their apartment.