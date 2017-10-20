Back to Main page
Russia’s human rights ombudsman to discuss Yaroshenko, Bout with new US ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 20, 18:30 UTC+3 SOCHI

Tatyana Moskalkova said that to date she had received some "scarcely sufficient replies" to the requests for information on whether there is any progress in considering her message to Trump

SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova plans to discuss with new US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman the situation with Russian citizens Viktor Bout serving out his 25-year prison sentence in a US prison and Konstantin Yaroshenko sentenced to 20 year behind bars in the United States.

"The new ambassador to Russia has assumed office, and I will have an opportunity to contact him to get more accurate information," she said when asked by a TASS correspondent whether there is new information on Bout’s and Yaroshenko’s cases.

"Unfortunately, to date, I have received some scarcely sufficient replies to my repeated requests for information on whether there is any progress in considering my message to US President [Donald Trump to pardon Yaroshenko]," Moskalkova said.

Bout case

Bout was detained in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 on a warrant issued by a local court at Washington’s request. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia designated as a terrorist group by the US. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 million.

Yaroshenko case

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2017, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pleaded innocent and described his arrest as a provocation. All charges against him were trumped up, he stated. The pilot was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating under cover allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intention to transport a large batch of cocaine. He is serving the prison term at the Fort Dix federal prison, New Jersey.

Russia has repeatedly requested the United States to extradite Yaroshenko.

