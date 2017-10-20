Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria most ill-disposed towards nuclear energy in European Union — Russia’s envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 20, 17:30 UTC+3 VERONA

There is no consensus regarding the issue of nuclear energy in the European Union

Share
1 pages in this article

VERONA, October 20. /TASS/. Austria is most ill-disposed towards nuclear energy of all European Union’s (EU) member-states, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told TASS on the sidelines of the 10th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona on Friday.

"Of all EU countries Austria is most ill-disposed towards nuclear energy," he said when asked to comment on Vienna’s claims against the construction of new units of the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant with Russia’s participation.

Read also

Putin and Orban hail European Commission’s approval of Paks nuclear power plant project

"There is no consensus regarding the issue in the European Union. There are countries having nuclear power plants, for example, France has 58 reactors. There are countries with one or two nuclear plants, while Austria has none," he said, adding that it is unlikely that the current situation around the project relates to political implications due to the fact that "Paks 2 is a joint project between Hungary and Russia."

Earlier it was announced that the Austrian authorities are about to initiate a claim to the European Court due to the decision of the European Commission (EC) to approve the construction of new units of the Hungarian NPP. The country’s government said that Vienna considers the EC’s decision and the implementation of the project on construction of new units of Paks NPP unacceptable.

As reported earlier the European Commission declared it had given a go-ahead to the construction of another two nuclear power units at the nuclear power plant in Hungary, which, according to the EC’s press office, pledged to comply with a number of conditions to limit the risk of likely competition distortions. Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to complete the Hungarian nuclear plant’s design by May 2018.

Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used through 2025.

The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
2
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
3
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
4
Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila
5
Russia, US continue dialogue on Iran and North Korea, diplomat says
6
Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula
7
Indian warships enter Vladivostok for Indra international drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама