Russian top diplomat suggests extending talks on nuclear disarmament

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questions the necessity of new talks on nuclear disarmament solely between Russia and the US, he said at Friday’s Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

"I am confident that a bilateral dialogue between Russia and the US on strategic stability will continue, but I am also confident that it would be hard to imagine a situation when a new, hypothetical right now, potential virtual round of talks on further reduction of nuclear arsenals could be held in a bilateral format only," he said.

The top diplomat noted that "the figures contained in the operating agreement (New START - TASS) are bringing the US and Russian arsenals close to the parameters that other nuclear countries had reached."

That said, the minister noted that it does not mean Moscow’s rejection of a dialogue with the US on strategic stability issues.

"The dialogue is underway. I cannot say that it provides hopes for achievement of specific meaningful results in the near future, but it will be renewed at least," Lavrov pointed out.