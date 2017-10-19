Back to Main page
UN should remain center of global system, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 18:25 UTC+3

There is no alternative to it, the Russian leader noted

© Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The United Nations should remain the center of the global system, there is no alternative to it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said addressing a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Putin: Russia firmly follows international law, stands for leading role of United Nations

"In our view, the United Nations, which has universal legitimacy, should remain the center of the global system, and our common task is to strengthen its authority and effectiveness. There is no alternative to the UN as of now," the Russian leader said.

Putin pointed out that the year 2045 would mark the centennial anniversary of the United Nations. According to him, the organization stands for the capability of drawing up common rules of behavior against all the odds. "Every time these rules are violated, crises inevitably emerge, bringing negative consequences," Putin said. "In the past decades, attempts were made to diminish the role of this organization, discredit it and even take control over it. All these attempts failed as they were bound to do," he said.

