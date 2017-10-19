Putin: US failing to honor commitments for plutonium disposal

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia has honored all its commitments for plutonium disposal whereas the United States has not fulfilled its part of obligations and is behaving ‘inappropriately,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a final plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"The US, which was once the initiator of the Convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons and on international security and initiated these agreements itself, is not fulfilling its commitments and up to date remains the sole and the most powerful possessor of this type of mass destruction weapons," Putin said.

"Moreover, the US has shifted the deadline for eliminating its chemical weapons from 2007 to as late as 2023. This is inappropriate for a country proclaiming itself as the champion in armaments non-proliferation and control," the Russian president stressed.

In Russia, this process was fully completed on September 27, 2017, Putin said.

"Thus, our country has made a serious contribution to strengthening international security," Putin added.