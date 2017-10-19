Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin

US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — PutinBusiness & Economy October 19, 17:59
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 17:42
Putin: Previous formulas for tackling conflicts do not work, new ones not yet foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 17:18
Russian experts create 3D model of Palmyra to be handed over to DamascusSociety & Culture October 19, 16:52
Moscow disappointed by Dutch side's 'biased' approach to MH17 crash investigationRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 16:33
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choiceRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 16:13
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senatorMilitary & Defense October 19, 16:09
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemesWorld October 19, 15:52
Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry to increase environmental fee for plasticsBusiness & Economy October 19, 15:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Some countries have been doing their utmost in their bid to preserve the chaos in the Middle East instead of controlling the situation in the region together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.
"Instead of controlling the situation together and dealing a real blow on terrorism, and not imitating the struggle with it, some of our counterparts have been doing their utmost to make the chaos in the region permanent," Putin said about the situation in the Middle East.
But there is an alternative to this policy, which Russia demonstrated in Syria, he added.
The latest positive changes in the region were rather hard for Russia to achieve, he remarked.
"The region is brimming with contradictions, but we have told ourselves to be very patient and we have been working with all participates in this process with great accuracy, considering well everything we do and say," he concluded.