Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Some countries have been doing their utmost in their bid to preserve the chaos in the Middle East instead of controlling the situation in the region together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

"Instead of controlling the situation together and dealing a real blow on terrorism, and not imitating the struggle with it, some of our counterparts have been doing their utmost to make the chaos in the region permanent," Putin said about the situation in the Middle East.

But there is an alternative to this policy, which Russia demonstrated in Syria, he added.

The latest positive changes in the region were rather hard for Russia to achieve, he remarked.

"The region is brimming with contradictions, but we have told ourselves to be very patient and we have been working with all participates in this process with great accuracy, considering well everything we do and say," he concluded.