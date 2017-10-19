Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 17:42 UTC+3

Putin pointed out that there is an alternative to this policy, which Russia demonstrated in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Some countries have been doing their utmost in their bid to preserve the chaos in the Middle East instead of controlling the situation in the region together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

Read also
Russian military policeman guards the area from the top of an armoured car near Homs, Syria

Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns

"Instead of controlling the situation together and dealing a real blow on terrorism, and not imitating the struggle with it, some of our counterparts have been doing their utmost to make the chaos in the region permanent," Putin said about the situation in the Middle East.

But there is an alternative to this policy, which Russia demonstrated in Syria, he added.

The latest positive changes in the region were rather hard for Russia to achieve, he remarked.

"The region is brimming with contradictions, but we have told ourselves to be very patient and we have been working with all participates in this process with great accuracy, considering well everything we do and say," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
3
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin
6
Lavrov laughs off Sweden’s allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in its elections
7
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама