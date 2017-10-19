Putin: Previous formulas for tackling conflicts do not work, new ones not yet found

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The previous recipes of overcoming world conflicts in new conditions do not work, while the new ones are yet to be found, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the final plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Rivalry for a place in the world hierarchy is gaining momentum, but at the same time many previous recipes of global governance, overcoming conflicts and natural differences are not appropriate now, they often do not work, and the new ones are yet to be found," the president said.

The president noted that the world is experiencing the epoch of rapid changes while things recently considered as fantastic are becoming a reality. "Absolutely new processes are happening simultaneously in all areas, and the tense dynamics of public life in various countries and the technological revolution - all this is infused with changes on the international arena."

Putin acknowledged that the interests of different states do not coincide in everything, and "this is natural as the leading powers have various geopolitical strategies, and the vision of the world - that’s the unchanged essence of international relations, built on the balance of cooperation and rivalry."

When the balance is broken and contradictions become unpredictable and dangerous, this leads to tough conflicts, Putin said. "At the same time, no real international issue in these conditions and within this narrative is solved, and relations between countries only deteriorate and security in the world is diminishing."

Radical and extremist groups get the upper hand, which deny civilization and seek to push it into chaos and barbarity, and history of the past years has clearly shown this, Putin pointed out.