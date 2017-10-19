Putin, Valdai Club experts to discuss current international conflicts

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the final plenary session of the 14th annual session of the Valdai International Discussions Club that will take place in Sochi on Thursday under the motto ‘A World of the Future: to Harmony through Collisions’, the Kremlin press service said.

"The general topic of the Valdai Club discussions this year is formulated as ‘Creative Destruction: Will a New World Order Emerge from the Current Conflicts?’" it recalled.

"Participants in the discussions are spending the four days of the forum in debates on the ongoing political and social conflicts and the possible adaptations of society to the new conditions," the press service said. "They are forecasting the contours of a future world though the analysis contemporary conflicts."

This year’s session of the Valdai Club has brought together more than 130 participants from 33 countries. Alongside with Putin, former Afghan President Khamid Karzai, the Research Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute Asle Toje, and Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma are expected to speak at the final plenary session.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Putin would join a tea party with the participants after the plenary session.

"Also on Thursday, Putin may have a meeting in one or another format with the young people taking part in the World Festival of Youth and Students," he added.

Peskov recalled the President had attended the opening ceremony of the Festival and would also be present at the closing ceremony on Saturday.

On Friday, October 20, Putin is expected to work in Sochi where he will have a number of meetings. The President’s schedule for Friday does not feature any large-scale events, however.

When a reporter asked him if any important statements could be expected at Putin’s meeting with the young people, Peskov said smilingly: "Important statements should be expected at any time.".