Kremlin gives no comment on opposition figure Navalny’s participation in 2018 election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 10:41 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission has commented in detail on the possibility of Alexey Navalny’s participation in the 2018 presidential election in Russia, so there is nothing to discuss regarding this issue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The Central Election Commission’s position is well known, there is nothing to discuss," he said.

Aleksey Navalny

Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest

Central Election Commission’s stance

Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Tuesday that, according to legislation, Navalny will be able to take part in elections after 2028.

She earlier explained that Navalny, who had announced his presidential bid, could not be registered as a candidate due to his previous conviction.

Navalny’s conviction

Russian opposition figure and blogger Alexey Navalny was found guilty of embezzling the funds of Kirovles company in Russia’s Kirov Region and was handed a five-year suspended sentence as part of the embezzlement case. This offence falls under an elevated grade of felonies. Under Russia’s law, citizens cannot take part in the polls if they were convicted for high-graded felonies, and have outstanding convictions.

Navalny said earlier he did not see any legal obstacles to his participation in the March 2018 presidential race, as the Russian Constitution clearly says the restriction on running for office concerned those who were doing time in prison, whereas he had a suspended sentence.

He also announced plans to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court over the provision that prohibited him from running for the presidency with an outstanding conviction.

Russia's domestic policy
