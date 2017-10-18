Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 9:31 UTC+3

The APEC summit will be held on November 10-11 in Vietnam

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Possible meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, including US President Donald Trump, at the impending Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam have not been determined yet, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. 

"There is much time in store; no specific contacts have been planned for the summit yet," Ushakov said, responding to a question on whether the Russian and US leaders could meet in Vietnam.

The APEC summit will be held on November 10-11, 2017, in Vietnam. Twenty-one countries are expected to participate in it.

