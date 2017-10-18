Kremlin comments on possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

Iraqi president calls for dialogue with KurdsWorld October 18, 8:20
Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown KievWorld October 18, 5:38
No plans to turn Kapustin Yar testing range into space center — chiefScience & Space October 18, 4:14
US court turns down Russia tycoon Deripaska’s libel suit against APWorld October 18, 4:13
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range systemMilitary & Defense October 18, 1:18
Moscow court prolongs house arrest for director Serebrennikov to Jan 19, 2018World October 18, 1:11
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
Russia blacklists almost 400 football fansSport October 17, 18:48
Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 18:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Possible meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, including US President Donald Trump, at the impending Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam have not been determined yet, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.
"There is much time in store; no specific contacts have been planned for the summit yet," Ushakov said, responding to a question on whether the Russian and US leaders could meet in Vietnam.
The APEC summit will be held on November 10-11, 2017, in Vietnam. Twenty-one countries are expected to participate in it.