Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Venezuela's elections

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Venezuela’s gubernatorial elections on October 15 have made it possible to outline a compromise scenario of how to get out of the political crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We believe that the recent elections, the importance of which was stressed by Venezuelan and foreign politicians, including those in opposition of President Nicolas Maduro’s government, are geared to be a new step towards consolidation of society," the ministry said.

"We call on Venezuela’s political forces to refrain from violence and provocative actions," the ministry said. "It is necessary to continue constructive dialogue on the basis of democratic norms and constitutional law."