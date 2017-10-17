Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Venezuela's elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia calls on political forces in Venezuela to refrain from violence and provocative actions

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan president comments on his upcoming visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Venezuela’s gubernatorial elections on October 15 have made it possible to outline a compromise scenario of how to get out of the political crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We believe that the recent elections, the importance of which was stressed by Venezuelan and foreign politicians, including those in opposition of President Nicolas Maduro’s government, are geared to be a new step towards consolidation of society," the ministry said.

"We call on Venezuela’s political forces to refrain from violence and provocative actions," the ministry said. "It is necessary to continue constructive dialogue on the basis of democratic norms and constitutional law."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
2
MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airport
3
Investments in bitcoin riskier than gambling, Russia’s economy minister warns
4
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
5
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Venezuela's elections
6
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin Cup
7
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама