Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomat

Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
Russia blacklists almost 400 football fansSport October 17, 18:48
Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 18:40
Sharapova out of 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow after 1st roundSport October 17, 18:35
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education rankingSociety & Culture October 17, 18:00
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accountsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 16:57
Russian Guard, police may get electroshock shields for special operationsMilitary & Defense October 17, 16:41
Catalonia promises not to give up independence bidWorld October 17, 16:21
Political strife off the radar as Syria plays in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiersSport October 17, 16:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The window of opportunities for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine is not closed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a meeting of the first Global Forum of Young Diplomats, underway on the sidelines of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.
"The window of opportunities (for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine) is not closed," Zakharova said. "Many people are aware that we are destined to live side by side, that we have tight bonds of kinship."
Asked about alleged absence of Ukraine’s representatives from the festival, Zakharova said: "As for the absence of Ukraine’s representatives, you are wrong. But there is a pinch of bitter truth about what you say. At yesterday’s sessions I saw people holding posters of the Donetsk Republic and Donbass."