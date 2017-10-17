Back to Main page
Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 18:40 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments on Moscow-Kiev relations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The window of opportunities for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine is not closed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a meeting of the first Global Forum of Young Diplomats, underway on the sidelines of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"The window of opportunities (for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine) is not closed," Zakharova said. "Many people are aware that we are destined to live side by side, that we have tight bonds of kinship."

Asked about alleged absence of Ukraine’s representatives from the festival, Zakharova said: "As for the absence of Ukraine’s representatives, you are wrong. But there is a pinch of bitter truth about what you say. At yesterday’s sessions I saw people holding posters of the Donetsk Republic and Donbass."

Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
