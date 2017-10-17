Back to Main page
Russia sees hundreds of thousands of cyber attacks daily, 30% of them from US — senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 15:16 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The senator noted that Russia suggested treating more seriously the possibilities of information and cyber systems and spoke of the necessity to regulate them

ST. PETERSBURG, October 17. /TASS/. Russia experiences hundreds of thousands of cyber attacks daily, and up to 30% of them are coming from the US, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for International Affairs and Chairman of the Federation Council’s interim Commission for State Sovereignty Protection Andrey Klimov said at Tuesday’s assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Russia sees hundreds of thousands of very serious cyber attacks daily. We’ve got statistics. About 30% of these attacks over Russia are coming from the US, and 2% over the US from Russia. This is official information that was confirmed many times by various assessments," the senator said.

Russian senate speaker calls for international cooperation in fight against cyber crime

Klimov noted that in due time Russians suggested treating more seriously the possibilities of information and cyber systems and spoke of the necessity to regulate them. The US was recently proposed "to create a special commission that would study issues of mutual interest and common problems," he said. "Unfortunately, Washington did not respond to Moscow, though we are still ready to establish such a commission to bolster and extend areas of confidence," the senator affirmed.

He noted that all cyber attacks may be divided into two large groups: one group is ordinary commercial crimes or cases of unfair competition, and the other group is "conducting wars of a political character, including intervention in domestic affairs."

Klimov reiterated that a commission on state sovereignty protection was set up in the Federation Council to prevent interference in Russia’s domestic affairs, including through information technologies. "We are fighting neither with the West, nor with the South or East, and, unlike the Soviet Union and the US, the Russian Federation is not exporting ideology," the politician said. Russia separates knowledge and experience exchange between direct interference and attempts to "impose some values" by force, he said.

"We realize that the problem of cyber attacks is a global one, and it would be hard for one country to respond to these modern challenges. In this regard, we see solution in international cooperation. We support extension of the zone of confidence and development of joint steps to overcome these threats," Klimov said, adding that the Federation Council commission is ready to cooperate on these issues with all countries and continents, as well as with international organizations and associations.

Реклама