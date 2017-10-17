Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agreement on UNSC reform unrealistic in next couple of years, Russia's top diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 12:26 UTC+3 SOCHI

This is not an easy matter, Sergey Lavrov warns

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Reforming the United Nations Security Council is possible only based on consensus, and it is unrealistic to reach it in the next year or two, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Read also

Putin calls for extensive UN reform with broad consensus

"Reforming the Security Council is a process that can only be carried out based on consensus, as the General Assembly decided when the process was started," he said. "This is not an easy matter. I think that in the next year or two it would be impossible to reach an agreement," the diplomat noted.

"The interests of all countries have already been heard and understood,"Lavrov said.

"We favor the reform’s main goal - correcting the situation with clear underrepresentation of the world’s developing regions - Africa, Asia, Latin America - in the main organ of the UN system," the minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy United Nations
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
2
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
3
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
4
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
5
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
6
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама