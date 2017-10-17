Agreement on UNSC reform unrealistic in next couple of years, Russia's top diplomat says

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Reforming the United Nations Security Council is possible only based on consensus, and it is unrealistic to reach it in the next year or two, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Reforming the Security Council is a process that can only be carried out based on consensus, as the General Assembly decided when the process was started," he said. "This is not an easy matter. I think that in the next year or two it would be impossible to reach an agreement," the diplomat noted.

"The interests of all countries have already been heard and understood,"Lavrov said.

"We favor the reform’s main goal - correcting the situation with clear underrepresentation of the world’s developing regions - Africa, Asia, Latin America - in the main organ of the UN system," the minister added.