Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in Europe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 12:11 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat said Moscow is interested in a stable European Union

Pro-independence supporters seen during a rally in Barcelona, Spain

Pro-independence supporters seen during a rally in Barcelona, Spain

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that the growing trend towards self-determination will not lead to turmoil in Europe.

"I do not know the future consequences of the self-determination trend in Europe," the minister said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club. "I really hope that this will not lead to any shocks in Europe," Lavrov added.

The minister also spoke about Moscow's interest in a stable European Union. "The possible way out of the current situation is to tilt the trend towards further integration with the sentiments that are now manifesting in a number of countries - favoring the return to greater sovereignty," he said.

Lavrov suggested that in the future the European Union might undergo a rather difficult but useful process of finding a middle ground between centralization on the one hand and greater respect for the sovereignty and national rights of the member states on the other.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
