Putin congratulates Kyrgyz president on winning election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 13:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kyrgyz presidential election was held on October 15

Kyrgyz president Sooronbay Jeenbekov

Kyrgyz president Sooronbay Jeenbekov

© AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting telegram to Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his election as Kyrgyzstan’s president. "In his telegram, the Russian state leader stressed that the voting outcome confirmed the high authority Jeenbekov enjoys among his compatriots and demonstrates recognition of his merits in the handling of the current issues of Kyrgyzstan’s social and economic development," the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin also noted that "Russia highly respects Jeenbekov’s personal contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kyrgyzstan."

"The head of the Russian sate expressed confidence that by their joint actions Russia and Kyrgyzstan will secure further improvement of the whole range of bilateral ties, as well as constructive cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and other international structures, which corresponds to the national interests of our countries’ friendly nations and contributes to improvement of regional stability and security," the Kremlin said.

The Kyrgyz presidential election was held on October 15. The Social Democratic Party’s candidate Sooronbay Jeenbekov was backed by 54.81% of voters, according to preliminary data. He was followed by leader of the Respublika-Ata-Jurt (Republic - Homeland) parliamentary faction Omurbek Babanov, who was supported by 33.74% of voters. The voting turnout was 55.93%.

