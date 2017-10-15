Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia considers UAE as its major partner in Middle East - Russian upper house speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 17:24 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The sides agreed that major areas of bilateral cooperation, along with the energy sector, include agriculture and space

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Russia considers the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of its major partners in the Middle East, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Sunday at a meeting with President of the UAE Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"We have been traditionally considering the United Arab Emirates as one of Russia’s major partners in the region," she said, adding that the key task on the bilateral agenda is to expand trade-and-economic and investment cooperation.

The sides agreed that major areas of bilateral cooperation, along with the energy sector, include agriculture and space.

The two speakers noted the high level of bilateral parliamentary ties and agreed that closer cooperation should be established between the parliaments’ committees.

The sides touched upon a number of topical issues of international agenda. Al Qubaisi hailed Russia’s constructive and stabilizing role in the Middle East and its contribution to international anti-terror efforts. She noted a big potential of bilateral cooperation in international parliamentary formats. "We see the highest level of organization of the assembly in St. Petersburg. It is a great contribution in cooperation between nations, development of international parliamentary diplomacy," she stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria demands immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from its territory
2
North Korea’s delegation leaves IPU session before South Korean delegate takes floor
3
North Korea invites Iran to struggle together against US’ unfair steps - delegation leader
4
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chief
5
West should undertake main burden of responsibility for Syria’s restoration - senator
6
Russia not ready yet to take part in recapitalization of World Bank
7
Russia considers UAE as its major partner in Middle East - Russian upper house speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама