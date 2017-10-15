US lawmakers isolated from rest of world when taking decisions on Russia - Russian MP

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. US lawmakers are working in isolation from the rest of the world when they take decisions on Russia. Russian lawmakers are ready for dialogue with them but are not going to beg them for that, a senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.

"Inter-parliamentary contacts are needed. They [US lawmakers] have given no reply [to a letter offering to resume inter-parliamentary dialogue] and go on replicating Russia-related decision in isolation from the rest of the world, with no first-hand information," said Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.

"That is why these decisions are, as a rule, superficial, erroneous and don’t even lead where their initiators want them to," he said. "Naturally, our inter-parliamentary contacts are now needed as never before. But there are no signs that the Americans are ready to change their approach."

"So, I cannot even guess when and where it might happen. If this intention is mutual, we will not keep them waiting but are not going to beg anyone," Kosachev stressed.