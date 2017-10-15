Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will invite once again S Korea, DPRK to have meeting at IPU assembly - senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 15:52 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russia "cannot force anyone to it - it is a sovereign right of those delegations to decide how much they need those contacts," Konstantin Kosachev said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Russia once again will invite delegations of the DPRK and South Korea to have a meeting at the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), though there is little hope for such a meeting, head of the Federation Council (parliament’s upper house) international affairs’ committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.

"We are still expecting this dialogue, as contacts between legislators is the last channel to be kept, even when diplomats and governments stop talking to each other," he said. "The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a most comfortable platform for inter-parliamentary contacts."

"This is why we have voiced our dream, if you like, to organize here, in St. Petersburg, such contacts between the Korean delegations," he added, stressing Russia "cannot force anyone to it - it is a sovereign right of those delegations to decide how much they need those contacts."

"I do not doubt, we shall voice our position once again, when we have bilateral meetings between the Russian delegation and the delegations of the Republic of Korea and of the DPRK, but everything depends on them and as yet there is not much hope this meeting will take place," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US lawmakers isolated from rest of world when taking decisions on Russia - Russian MP
2
Kyrgyz president promises stopping toughly attempts to destabilize country
3
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
5
"Harry Potter" dreams of a new role in Bulgakov's Master and Margarita
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Caracas, Moscow to agree on debt restructuring by November 15 - Venezuela’s ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама