Russia will invite once again S Korea, DPRK to have meeting at IPU assembly - senator

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Russia once again will invite delegations of the DPRK and South Korea to have a meeting at the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), though there is little hope for such a meeting, head of the Federation Council (parliament’s upper house) international affairs’ committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.
"We are still expecting this dialogue, as contacts between legislators is the last channel to be kept, even when diplomats and governments stop talking to each other," he said. "The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a most comfortable platform for inter-parliamentary contacts."
"This is why we have voiced our dream, if you like, to organize here, in St. Petersburg, such contacts between the Korean delegations," he added, stressing Russia "cannot force anyone to it - it is a sovereign right of those delegations to decide how much they need those contacts."
"I do not doubt, we shall voice our position once again, when we have bilateral meetings between the Russian delegation and the delegations of the Republic of Korea and of the DPRK, but everything depends on them and as yet there is not much hope this meeting will take place," he said.